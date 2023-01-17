Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 may be in for a full two-month content drought, as leaker alleges Season 2 delay

Following the release of December’s Season 1 Reloaded update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warfare 2.0 may now find themselves without new in-game features for an unusual two months. According to a proven dataminer, the shooters will be pushing back the expected Season 2 release date into the middle of February. Although the games’ developers have yet to speak on the upcoming season, rumors have pointed that the wait may result in the addition of a fan-favorite 40-player mode.

Leaker CODSploitz, who has become known for correctly predicting the start and end dates for Call of Duty cosmetic bundles, has now claimed that one in-game file points to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s second season being released on February 15. In a Twitter post, they reason that assets for Season 1’s final bundle signify it leaving on this date, meaning the season could be running on longer than most expected.

Final bundle date for Season 1:

Feb 2nd: Scavenger



Dates end on Feb 15th, signifying Season 2 should begin on the 15th or 16th — CODSploitzImgs (@codsploitz_imgs) January 17, 2023 via CodSploitz_Imgs’s Twitter

Originally, players have widely speculated for months that Season 2 had been on track to arrive on February 1, as the games’ Season 1 Battle Pass expiration timer continues to countdown toward this date. No matter its release date, fans may be rewarded generously with a batch of classic content upon next season’s launch. Recent leaks have suggested that the season could mark the return of Resurgence, a 40-player battle royale mode that first appeared in the original Warzone. Last week, one dataminer also alleged to have found references to past titles’ modes Gunfight and Gun Game in Modern Warfare 2’s files.

Despite the rumored content, players will surely keep their eyes glued to what fixes come to the games. Earlier in the month, it was reported that Warzone 2.0 began accidentally shadow-banning players who earned a specific amount of eliminations in a match. Of course, its string of odd bugs and the long content drought have seemingly done little damage to the franchise, as it was revealed Modern Warfare 2 still managed to become the best-selling game last year.