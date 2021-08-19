Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha titled “Champions Hill” reportedly added to PlayStation Store database

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been announced and will be revealed on August 19, 10:30 AM (PT) in the Battle of Verdansk event. Players have been waiting for it eagerly, and the hype has increased even more after PlayStation Game Size’s latest tweet about the game.

According to it, Call of Duty: Vanguard has been added to PlayStation 5 Store database and is named “Champion Hill Alpha.” As per PlayStation Game Size, the size of alpha will be around 20 GB, and its image showcases a new area/map in the background.

There has not been any information regarding the release date of this alpha, but it seems like the said alpha will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, just like Activision did for Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War under a partnership with Sony.

In addition to this, it is speculated that the open beta will be available for all the platforms. Players can watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event in Warzone during the scheduled time, or you can also watch it on various streamers’ live streams. Here’s a look at the official Call of Duty: Vanguard teaser uploaded by Activision on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel.