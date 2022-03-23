Call of Duty Vanguard fans are very mixed on new Arms Race mode

Arms Race is one of the biggest new additions to Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer, ushered in with the Season Two Reloaded update. The new mode, set solely on the Alps map, pits two teams of 12 against each other in a race to capture the other’s bases. Doing so involves spending cash and driving various vehicles, and Vanguard players have mixed feelings about it.

Reddit user FIFTYPUFF started a positive thread about Arms Race, saying that they “like” its gameplay, which is a combination of Warzone and Ground War in their mind. While they do “wish the player count were higher,” they also appreciate that smaller team sizes mean fewer deaths overall. Fellow Reddit user ThePhenomenal1999’s thread is in the middle of the pack, examining the mechanics they both like and don’t like. Phenomenal likens the mode to Cold War’s Fireteam but overall questions who Arms Race is made for. A third thread by user Slayer2K_21 is the most negative of this trio. Slayer is disappointed that it’s not actual Ground War, a mode that is currently absent from Vanguard. These three takes run the gamut of reception for Arms Race. The mixed bag would suggest that Sledgehammer Games will likely keep the mode around but make improvements based on player feedback, as many developers do.

If you’re looking to try Arms Race yourself, we have some tips to get you started. We’ll show you how to get a tank and how to enter enemy objectives.