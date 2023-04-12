Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fans Slam Season 3 Slide Changes

The first day of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 3 is live, and fans are not happy with a handful of the changes made by Infinity Ward. The most significant change targeted by the community is that while the sliding animation is faster, they feel its a waste because they still cannot fire their weapon while sliding.

These improved slide changes came in at the start of Season 3, as players had been consistently talked about since Modern Warfare 2 launched late last year. Supposedly, these recent changes were done to make movement feel more dynamic and fluid in the gameplay, but players are not convinced of these changes.

Call of Duty Players Disprove of Slide Limitations Despite Improvements

The patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 3 went out earlier today, highlighting that the slide animation should be considerably faster than it was in previous builds. However, players who have tried don’t feel it’s where they need it to be. These improvements are moving in the correct direction, but they’re not what players want as they still cannot fire their weapons while performing the animation.

Warzone 2 Dive Aim/Fire Delay is noticeably faster, Mantle feels close to the same, and Sliding feels amazing, but too bad you still cant shoot while sliding so its useless hahahaha pic.twitter.com/8YeBjj5jjR — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) April 12, 2023

Some players say that the movement updates promised by the developers were overhyped and are hoping for more gradual changes. Many claim that the movement changes are not worthwhile, and they’d rather have the option to shoot while sliding, rather than be forced to do it at the end of the animation.

Other players are more concerned with hackers getting into the game and are still plagued by these issues daily. While a notorious problem throughout the Call of Duty community, it’s one of many problems the Infinity Ward team has been trying to nail down.

These sliding animations and movement issues have been many of the major talking points within the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community and they’ll likely continue throughout Season 3. Hopefully, Infinity Ward can address these problems and find a reasonable middle ground without tipping the favor too far into a specified playstyle.