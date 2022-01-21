Activision may halt Call of Duty’s annual release schedule in the near future

Although decisions revolving the future of the Call of Duty franchise will soon be made by Microsoft, it seems publisher Activision is already pondering a major change in the series. According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, top executives within the company have held discussions on whether future mainline games in the franchise should continue to release on a yearly basis.

In the report, it claims these talks were partly the result of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s underwhelming performance on the market, seeing a 36 percent decrease in sales in the U.K. when compared to 2020 predecessor, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Furthermore, it appears this break in tradition is being seriously considered within Activision, as Schreier reveals the “shift may not happen until next year or later.”

It is also believed that the games’ developers are in favor of the change, as Schreier alleges the teams think a longer development cycle will “please players and bolster the franchise.” This opinion may not come as a surprise to most of the series’ fans, considering that both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone have been dealing with a myriad of game-breaking bugs over the last few months.

These gameplay issues have even plagued the series’ plans for the games’ DLC, with Season Two of the multiplayer and battle royale being delayed almost two weeks in order to prioritize quality of life updates for the titles.

Related: Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone collaborate with Attack on Titan in 2022’s first update