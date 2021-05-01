Call of Duty: Warzone gives players free Hunt For Adler skin after problems with event

Call of Duty: Warzone’s ongoing “Hunt for Adler” has been marred by progression issues that prevented players from properly completing the limited time event. Developer Raven Software first acknowledged the problems early last week on Twitter, and finally corrected them a few days ago. However, little time remains for players to participate so the studio announced that it would be offering a “Tortured & Rescued” skin to anyone who logs in the game before Season Three ends.

Starting right now and until the end of Season Three, anyone who logs into #Warzone will be granted the 'Tortured & Rescued' Adler Skin.



We'd like to thank everyone for participating in the Hunt for Adler limited time event and for being patient these past few days.



Some of the issues included progression not being tracked while trying to complete the event, as well as intel players needing to be dropped off in locations farther than where they could actually go in the game. The mission for the event takes place after a major event that first started the season, in which a nuclear bomb was dropped on Verdansk but it ended up transporting everyone to 1984 instead. The star of said mission, Adler, was a major character originally introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

You can check out our detailed guide on how to complete the “Hunt for Adler” event, as well as our extensive coverage of Call of Duty: Warzone itself. Warzone is being supported as Activision’s current battle royale title, with the publisher leaving behind its previous strategy of changing it from year to year.