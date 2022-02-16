CD Projekt Red looking into Cyberpunk 2077 framerates, trophy transfer, and other issues from current-gen update

The 1.5 update for Cyberpunk 2077 is generally a good thing for the game, with improved performance, additional features, and a myriad of squashed bugs and quality of life changes. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, as performance is severely hampered on the Xbox Series S. Other current-gen hardware can pull up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. The Series S is limited to 1440p and 30 FPS.

While the limitations make sense on less-powerful hardware, no one owning the less expensive Xbox was happy with the arrangement. CD Projekt Red is aware of players’ issues with the reduced performance and took to the game’s forums to address them.

Global community manager Marcin Momot laid out a bevy of known issues facing Cyberpunk 2077 in the wake of patch 1.5. Unfortunately for Series X owners, while developers are investigating the possibility of increasing the FPS for Cyberpunk, they don’t know if it’s possible — and if it is, when they can say more about changing it. If they can get the achievement/trophy update through, players will be awarded retroactively, so there’ll be no need to do the activities again. The same is true for transferring trophies between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 save games.

Other issues under investigation include the PS4 disc version of the game not launching with the patch installed, and audio software crashes on PC. Momot offers a possible workaround for the latter problem: simply turning off outside audio drivers before playing. Not exactly ideal for those desirous of higher-quality sound.