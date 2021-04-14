Cyberpunk 2077 1.21 hotfix addresses progression-blocking bugs

Cyberpunk 2077 still has a lot of flaws, and developer CD Projekt Red is clearly working hard to address them. The role-playing game’s most recent patch, hotfix 1.21 has rolled out on PC, consoles, and Stadia, and is addressing some of its remaining standout issues, including stability, and quest-breaking, progress-halting bugs.

Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.21 takes to task multiple quests where players have run into issues that would prevent different triggers for quest stages. Other issues, such as one with the quest Play it Safe where the screen would go black, have been fixed as well. This hotfix also tackles the issue of clipping, or when two textures go through one another without colliding. In Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll see that mostly in the clothes of NPCs. That being said, this hotfix claims to have fixed many of those issues.

Hotfix 1.21 for #Cyberpunk2077 is live on PC, consoles and Stadia!



In this update we focused on further improving the overall stability of the game and fixing the most common issues that could block progression.



Here's what changed: https://t.co/SXmS0FKlkl pic.twitter.com/YzUOTULjtF — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077’s patch 1.20 addressed the game’s police and how they work, and this hotfix continues to refine that system. Before being patched, police would spawn immediately behind the player as soon as they committed a crime. Now, they show up a bit after players do something illegal, to represent police arriving on the scene. However, that apparently wasn’t the case if you were committing crimes on a roof. Cops would still spawn behind players in these cases. That issue has been addressed in hotfix 1.21.

The final notable inclusion in this patch for Cyberpunk 2077 is a bevy of memory management improvements, which should improve the game’s stability and reduce crashes. You can find a full list of the patch notes on the Cyberpunk 2077 site here.