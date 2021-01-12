Cyberpunk 2077 dataminers claim to have discovered multiplayer modes, character classes

Despite Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer expected to be a few years away from launch, dataminers have allegedly dug up an executable file with several mentions that pertain to the game possibly having two online modes and character classes.

DSO Gaming reports that anonymous sources have given them names of functions inside this multiplayer-focused file that detail an online quest-based “Heist” mode, along with another the publication calls a “simple deathmatch.” As it does seem incredibly soon for such a leak of this magnitude, the site affirms, “Everyone can access it, and we can confirm that what you are about to read is legit.”

Beyond these modes, other functions presented seem based off character classes, such as “Assassin” and “Netrunner.” Furthermore, the dataminers also reason that Cyberpunk 2077’s online component may depend on peer-to-peer connections, as there’s supposedly no current mention of dedicated servers in the file.

Again, it is believed that developer CD Projekt Red will hold off any sort of online capabilities for its latest RPG for awhile; so if this is indeed true, all of the contents are subject to change. In the meantime, the developer is certainly hard at work on upcoming patches for the game, as it may face fines due to the game’s current state.