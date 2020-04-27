Cyberpunk 2077 joins IGN Summer of Gaming show, next reveal is planned for June

Cyberpunk 2077 has joined IGN Summer of Gaming event, the outlet has announced.

The game is the much anticipated first-person shooter RPG from the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and is set to release on Sep. 17, 2020, for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. An additional Google Stadia version is set to release shortly after that.

IGN on Twitter Cyberpunk 2077 has joined the IGN Summer of Gaming event line-up! https://t.co/UREdQzzLm1

“CD Projekt RED will be bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to the show in June,” IGN revealed, as “preparations for Summer of Gaming are continuing apace.”

IGN Summer of Gaming is a digital event established for the first time by the popular international outlet as a replacement for the E3 2020, canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The label has not revealed a precise launch date for the event, but generically invited fans to wait for more news over the next several weeks.

The title’s last public appearance has been in the aftermath of Gamescom 2019, when an extended gameplay video was shared with the public both at the event and at home.

Last August, it was slated to release on Apr. 16, 2020, but that release date has been shifted as the team needed more time on its development.

Since then, the Polish studio has been busy in working on tha game, even in difficult smart working conditions over COVID-19 concerns.

A new gameplay video should be the focus of the next reveal, although content of that showcase has yet to be disclosed, and having the chance to check the game’s status will be particularly interesting as rumors mentioned the recent delay was due to bad performances on consoles.

At the time of writing, it has yet to offer a comment about Cyberpunk 2077‘s presence at Summer of Gaming.