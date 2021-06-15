Cyberpunk 2077 may be returning to the PlayStation Store soon

Cyberpunk 2077 left a sour taste in the mouth of numerous fans after its initial release. The heavily anticipated game of 2020 was plagued with bugs on its release and, as a result, received negative feedback from the community. This led to CD Projekt refunding many copies, and the game was also disabled for purchasing in the Playstation Store. However, it seems like the game might return to Playstation Store soon as Sony is removing its official refund page.

Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation Store in December of 2020. Since then, the game is not available for purchase on PlayStation, and neither there is any support for it. A patch update was released in April of 2021, but no official statement has come out since then.

According to many outlets, the game was popping up in the “Just Announced” section of the PlayStation Store recently, and players could also add it to their wishlist. However, we have tried doing the same, but it doesn’t seem to work as of now. This could be a bug, and Sony might have resolved it, but nothing can be confirmed right now. That said, Sony has as made an official statement on the Cyberpunk 2077 refund page, highlighting that the page will be removed on June 18.

This could be a major sign of Cyberpunk 2077 returning to the Playstation Store. The Next-Gen console update for the game, which was originally planned for the second half of 2021, is also inching closer, so the game will likely return before the update. That said, no official confirmation has been made by Sony, and we can only speculate as of now.