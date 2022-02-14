Cyberpunk 2077 optimized for Xbox Series X/S, appears on console store

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 with an Xbox Series X/S got some good news ahead of CDProjekt Red’s live stream tomorrow. An updated version of the game — noted as “Optimized for Xbox Series X|S” in the settings and menus — recently appeared in the console’s store.

There’s no file size or timing for when players will be able to update their current install, which is still on Patch 1.31. Neither PlayStation nor PC has received similar updates, but unless Xbox pulls the optimization news (unlikely), it’s a good bet the two other platforms will see similar releases tomorrow. If this was a mistake on Xbox’s part, it’s not a small one, though also not unwelcome. Many players have been waiting for the current-gen version of Cyberpunk to come out to purchase the game rather than play last-gen software on newer hardware.

If the current-generation launch does occur tomorrow, the timing is noteworthy. Horizon: Forbidden West releases this Friday, followed closely by Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and Elden Ring next week. Maybe Cyberpunk can reframe the narrative amid a busy, high-profile release schedule and steal more positive headlines.

Cyberpunk’s official Twitter account also recently responded to The Verge’s Tom Warren about the news with a telling meme.