CD Projekt Red planning a Cyberpunk 2077 livestream February 15

Fans will not have to wait more than 24 hours for news about Cyberpunk 2077. The game’s official Twitter account announced a livestream for February 15 at 4 PM CET, 10 AM ET. There were no details about what’s on the docket for discussion other than “things, y’know.” but the news seems to track with recent leaks and rumors about the upcoming current-generation console patch being released sometime in late February or early March.

Officially, CDProjekt has the updates listed as launching first quarter 2022, more than five months since the 1.31 patch and the first free DLC. Players weren’t impressed with the small amount of content they’ve received, but the various updates have made the game much more playable on all platforms.

CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński said last November that he believes “in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game, and like our other titles, it will sell for years.” Based on Steam.DB charts, Kiciński’s statement seems to hold up, as, despite its horrendous launch and slow drip of updates, Cyberpunk still pulls more than 10,000 players daily and has for quite some time.

Here’s hoping the long wait for new Cyberpunk 2077 update news brings good tidings, major enhancements to the game, and a little bit of redemption.