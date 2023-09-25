Cyberpunk 2077 Players Claim 2.0 Police Mechanic Makes Leveling A Chore

The AI in open-world games is sometimes a bit separated from what you’ll usually see in more linear titles, thanks to their diverse yet limited possibilities. At any time, players can do things such as shoot a rocket launcher twenty feet away from a virtual cop, sneak up behind and attack a rival gang, or unleash some lead on unsuspecting NPCs. Discombobulated AI has been a thing in gaming since Grand Theft Auto III, and it’s not an easy thing to fix. Apparently, the team over at CD Projekt Red has decided to use this issue as a way to throw players off their usual routine.

Lately, players have taken to social forums to voice their displeasure at the new extra-invasive AI and programming of the NCPD. This comes on the heels of the recent 2.0 patch, which is a huge update for the game on the eve of Phantom Liberty. Players are using this time to get reacquainted with the new systems, with many starting completely over to see how the changes affect the early game. Everything seems to be going as planned, as the game’s first big expansion is getting some great reviews.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: Best Starting Attributes

Please Don’t Call 911

Cyberpunk 2077’s fanbase is starting to grumble about the increased police presence in various areas of the game. According to many posts on Reddit, the players are having a hard time doing certain activities thanks to the cops interfering with the missions. There have been posts detailing their involvement in gang shootouts, which are usually okay, but instead of targeting the opposing gang members, they’re targeting players in many cases. On the other hand, this presents a problem even when they are targeting enemies due to the loss of experience points when players aren’t involved in taking out NPCs.

There are some players who are okay with the change, noting the increased difficulty as a reason for more interesting gameplay moments. Other players are not really feeling the changes as much due to that very reason, along with the new wanted system that punishes players for getting too reckless in front of the NCPD. It’s no wonder that the team took so long to fix the police AI, as the players are still trying to figure out ways to avoid having to deal with its responsiveness. Hopefully, they’ll at least stop taking sides against us and help us more often.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077: How to Access Your Garage Menu & Change Vehicles

In the meantime, now’s as good a time as any to jump into the game. The changes over the past few years have been nothing but awesome, and everything from the graphics to the gameplay has been incredible. CD Projekt Red has been great about patching the game frequently, so we expect the team to address many of the issues of update 2.0 with patches soon. Maybe Dogtown police will be less noticeable, as the aggressive AI there will be more fitting in such a chaotic part of town.