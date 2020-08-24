Cyberpunk 2077 will allow players to adjust subtitles’ color and size

Cyberpunk 2077 is aiming for accessibility, as confirmed in a recent tweet coming from the official Twitter account of the game.

CD Projekt RED has shared an in-game screenshot of a character called Kirk, who’s apparently having business with protagonist V.

Kirk says that “Ho, you know me – I’m a man of the biz. So I need to know what I get out of it,” and, as you might have noticed, that light blue subtitle is barely readable.

While the subtitle is shown with such a light color and small font, the game will make it so that you can change that at all, as confirmed by the Polish developer.

However, the accessibility component included in Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to make changes not only when it comes to color but also to size, and this means you will be empowered to make the writings (hopefully) much bigger than that.

“You’ll be able to adjust those (color / size),” the official Twitter account has replied to fans’ concerns over the topic.

Details are pretty sparse on that, and we don’t know whether the title will allow players to add a background to the subtitles, which seems to be the main issue here due to the game being so shiny all the time.

Talking about accessibility, the game that set a golden standard most recently is The Last of Us Part II, and here you can learn why other titles should follow its example.

Accessibility in games is a very important matter, and it’s about time developers and publishers take care of that properly.

In other Cyberpunk 2077, it was just confirmed that the shooter RPG from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt creators will feature free DLC on top of the paid expansions fans would expect from them.