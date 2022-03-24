Cyberpunk 2077’s Steam Deck setting just doesn’t work

CD Projekt Red has certainly managed to turn things around for Cyberpunk 2077. Although it will probably never live down the game’s infamous launch, many of its bugs and other issues have been addressed through multiple patches. However, it seems the studio can’t quite escape technical woes even now.

While it’s not listed as being verified for the Steam Deck, it is possible to run it on Valve’s recently released console and there’s even a dedicated Steam Deck setting. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to work properly.

Gaming On Linux ran tests on the setting and discovered that it doesn’t do anything. Instead, it is exactly the same as the Ultra setting on PC. What’s more, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t perform particularly well on the Steam Deck setting anyway, managing just under 30 frames per second.

Further testing revealed that the game seems to grab onto whatever preset you had last for Steam Deck andrestarting while it’s set to the Steam Deck setting causes it to reset itself back to Ultra. Basically, there’s no real point trying to play the game on Steam Deck.

It’s possible that this setting wasn’t meant to be made available yet. Whatever the case, this is something CD Projekt Red will hopefully address in the near future so players can reliably enjoy the game while on the move, since the Steam Deck is portable.