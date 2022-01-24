Dead by Daylight’s Lunar Event celebrates Year of the Tiger with new cosmetics and fireworks

Dead by Daylight’s yearly Lunar Event is returning on January 25. The event will be called the Lurking Stripes and will be themed around this year’s Chinese New Year animal, the tiger. As part of the celebration, several of the survivors and killers from the game will be receiving brand new cosmetics themed around fireworks and tigers.

Some examples of the new costumes include several killers’ outfits being colored orange, yellow, and black. Some of the survivors will also receive new tiger-striped jackets and pants. Generators and hooks will be covered with fireworks, which will ignite in a flurry of sparks and fires. Exclusive charms based on tigers will also be available for players to receive, and players can use Lunar offerings to collect extra Blood Points.

A formidable hunter lurks beneath the moonlight. Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Dead by Daylight’s Lunar Event!

Event starts tomorrow, January 25th pic.twitter.com/M8lFIflgbx — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) January 24, 2022

Lunar Events have been yearly traditions for Dead by Daylight since 2018, with each year being themed around a different animal. The first Lunar Event was the Howling Grounds and it celebrated the year of the dog. The proceeding Lunar Events — 2019’s Moonrise, 2020’s Scarlet Swarm, and 2021’s Gilded Stampede — were all themed around the year of the pig, rat, and ox respectively.

The Lurking Stripes Lunar Event will last until February 8.