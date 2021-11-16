Destiny 2: Beyond Light is leaving Xbox Game Pass on consoles on December 8

Xbox announced today that Destiny 2: Beyond Light will leave Xbox Game Pass on consoles on December 8. The departure was quietly disclosed towards the end of Xbox’s mid-month Xbox Game Pass update earlier this morning.

As is the case when unsubscribing from Game Pass, any loot acquired from the expansion will still be useable, but the Stasis subclass, as well as any story missions or activities exclusive to the expansion, will no longer be accessible once Beyond Light departs the service. If you’re an active Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can purchase Beyond Light at a discounted price of $35.99 before it’s gone.

There’s no word on whether the other Destiny 2 expansion available on Game Pass — Shadowkeep — is on its way out too. Forsaken is also on the service, but its fate is a little more certain. Bungie previously announced that Forsaken would be vaulted upon the arrival of Destiny 2’s new expansion, The Witch Queen, and also stated that its campaign would be made free to play from December 7 until its removal, thus rendering a possible departure from Game Pass moot.

Interestingly enough, Destiny 2 and all of its content, including Beyond Light, just debuted on Xbox Game Pass for PC last month, and the game seems likely to remain there for the time being.