Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken are leaving PC Game Pass in April

Destiny 2 has been on Xbox and PC Game Pass for quite some time. Originally launched alongside the Beyond Light expansion, Destiny 2 has been one of the more popular Game Pass titles. Destiny 2 and its expansions were removed from Xbox Game Pass last December, and similarly, the last day for PC Gamepass users was just announced by the Xbox team.

A new Xbox Wire blog post detailed several titles coming to Game Pass in March and listed a couple that will be leaving the service soon. At the very bottom of the post, it states “Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken leaving April 11.” This marks the end of all Destiny content on any version of Game Pass.

This isn’t surprising news, as a couple of months ago, Sony announced that it has acquired Bungie. Even before the Sony acquisition, Bungie had stated that Destiny 2 would be leaving Game Pass. Those looking to play Destiny 2 can still hop on and play the free-to-play portion with no interruption.

Any weapons and gear earned from one of the various Game Pass expansions will still be kept by your character. But once Game Pass access ends, any locations, campaigns, or exotic missions tied to any expansion you don’t own will be blocked going forward.