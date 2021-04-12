Diablo II: Resurrected players found an item duping glitch during the technical alpha

While the Diablo II: Resurrected technical alpha is over, we’re still seeing intriguing new details coming out of players getting their hands on the upcoming remake. With only a few days to play, users have already uncovered a glitch that lets them easily duplicate any item in the game.

Now, it’s important to say that this dupe likely won’t be around when the game hits full release. That’s one of the benefits of Blizzard finding out about it during the alpha phase. And even if it is, we only know the glitch works in single-player, so it shouldn’t impact the online economy.

That said, it is a bit surprising to see how easily the glitch is done. One of the more anticipated features coming with Resurrected is the addition of a shared item stash. This lets players pass items between characters with ease. However, players are also able to use it to create a copy of an item by manipulating the files with a forced program shut down.

So, while we wouldn’t worry about this being around when the game launches, it is a bit surprising that it was this easy to find. We know players are going to push at the game’s boundaries and find exploits like this when the game fully launches. That’s a given. But seeing it done so easily gives that concern even more credence. Hopefully, when we see the next big glitch it’s not quite as easy to replicate.