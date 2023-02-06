Disney Dreamlight Valley A Festival of Friendship update release date announced

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s developers have revealed the release date for the upcoming “A Festival of Friendship” update, the third major update to the game. The update will go live on February 16 and with it will come new characters and significant improvements to game systems, along with a new Star Path for players to complete.

This new Star Path celebrates the 100th anniversary of Disney and will feature new and exclusive rewards, including the recently revealed dapper rabbit companion. The update will offer new skins for Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who are also dressed for the occasion in their finest. Gameloft has promised they’ll share additional details and more specifics of improvements coming in this patch over the next couple of days.

#DisneyDreamlightValley: A Festival of Friendship launches on February 16th ✨! Check out our new key art for a sneak peek at what you can expect when the update launches next week. pic.twitter.com/GXD308P0C1 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 6, 2023

The release date announcement comes with a reveal of a new key art loading screen which prominently features confirmed details of the update including Mirabel, Olaf, and the new 100th anniversary skins for Mickey and Minnie (and their matching rabbit friend). Also featured is a blue player house, a welcome change from the game’s current default yellow, and a strange cave located in the Frosted Heights, for which little details are known.

We do already know a few specifics of the update thanks to regular and open communication from the developers on social media and their Discord server. This update introduces new and beloved Disney characters Mirabel, from the award-winning film Encanto, and Olaf, from this little-known movie, Frozen. Players are looking forward to Mirabel moving her beautiful mini-casita into the Valley and visiting a new realm inspired by the film. Additionally, the update will finally introduce the ability to customize the exterior of your house, with new colors becoming available and hopefully some additional customizations.

Throughout the game’s early access period, developers have been very responsive to feedback from the community. This newest update promises to bring big changes to a variety of major game features, many of which were made based on responses from players. Possibly the most anticipated change is the implementation of an improved inventory management system. This could mean anything from larger chests to item sorting and, while Dreamlight Valley’s developers haven’t yet shared concrete details, most fans would likely agree that any changes would certainly be an improvement to the current system. While developers have confirmed that refinements will be coming in a future update, it’s uncertain whether or not we’ll see these changes next Thursday when the update goes live.