Epic confirms Deimos skin and Save the World for Fortnite Crew

After a leaked image somewhat let the cat out of the bag, Epic has confirmed that the next skin for their Fortnite subscription service is indeed a scary, red-skulled chap called Deimos. Save the World will also be part of the Fortnite Crew service.

May’s subscription fee will earn players full, permanent access to the Save the World mode, which means that you can pick up the service for one month, get access, then keep it even if you drop the service.

It looks like the quality of the Fortnite Crew product is really taking off in May. Alongside the Deimos Outfit, May’s Crew Pack comes with all other items from the upcoming Neo Underworld Set: the Sorrow’s Edge Back Bling (a blade from a fallen traveler), the fate-grasping Sorrow’s Reach Pickaxe, the soul-comprised Doomed Echo Wrap, and the Deimos Skull Stalker Loading Screen.

When it comes to alternate Styles, the Deimos Outfit, Sorrow’s Edge Back Bling, and Sorrow’s Reach Pickaxe come in both black-and-red and black-and-green. These items also have a ghastly black-and-green Style in addition to the normal one.

There will also be a special Fortnite Crew bonus each Thursday in May, although Epic has no provided any clues about what this might be at the moment. Fortnite Crew also includes access to the season Battle Pass, three months of Spotify Premium, and 1000 V-Bucks each month.