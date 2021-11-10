How to get the Sonic Knuckles costume in Fall Guys

Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog has joined Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as a new costume for players to buy. Knuckles follows the footsteps of the previously released Sonic costume. The Knuckles costume will be available at the in-game store between November 12 and 14.

For players to buy the Knuckle costume they need a total of 22,000 Kudos — 11,000 Kudos for the top half of the costume, and another 11,000 Kudos on the bottom half. Kudos are a coin-style currency that is different from the Crown currencies in the game.

Players earn Kudos by either performing well in rounds, gaining them as rewards during Seasons, receiving them during in-game promotions, or simply buying them with real money. If a player wants to use real money to get Kudos, the cheapest option to get enough to buy the Knuckles costume is the Small Kudos Pack bundle, which will come with 27,500 Kudos and costs $9.99.

Fall Guys & Knuckles 🤯



Excited to announce that Chonky Knuckles will be speeding his way into Fall Guys on Nov 12 to celebrate Sonic’s 30th birthday! 🎂



Pick up the W I D E echidna for:



11k Kudos 🟣 Top

11k Kudos 🟣 Bottom pic.twitter.com/4RMhBl9ykk — Santa from Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 10, 2021

Sonic and Knuckles aren’t the only characters that have cross-over with Fall Guys. The game has had multiple costumes based on characters from other franchises, including Godzilla, the Among Us Crewmate, Doomslayer from Doom, 2B from Neir, Tron, and more. Some of these costumes were only available for a limited time, like during Season events. Some of the costumes do return in later updates, for instance, the Godzilla and Sonic costumes returning in Season 3.5.