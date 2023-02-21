Fan creates hilariously accurate Lalafell version of Breaking Bad’s Walter White in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV fans are capable of some truly creative content, but this one might just take the cake (or pizza) for the most accurate depiction of a popular television character represented in the world of Eorzea. Lalafells in the game are a race that is either adored or despised with no in-between. However, when you can have some fun with them, they can pull off some hysterical looks. One player decided to show off their Lalafell toon on social media, and he bears a striking resemblance to the drug cooking kingpin himself, Walter White from Breaking Bad.

The mentioned player took to Reddit to introduce the world to Smallter White, their Lalafell character inspired from the popular Breaking Bad television series. All phases of Walter’s journey are represented in these three pictures through clever glamours, and each one is funnier than the last depiction.

There is the humble beginnings desert RV Walter, complete with his tighty whities and firearm. Meth lab Walter is hilariously displayed as an Alchemist in his yellow hazard suit cooking up some fun. There is even a fully villainous Heisenberg alias Walter White, with his shaded spectacles, pork pie hat, and intimidating mustache. Now if they could just get a bandage across the nose then the internet wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.

Image via Sony Pictures Television

Breaking Bad ended quite some time ago, but it still retains a huge fanbase. This player has mentioned that they plan to get some Lalafell friends that resemble Jesse Pinkman and Saul Goodman, and the possibilities for tiny sidesplitting portrayals is already making the internet smile. Perhaps it is time for an Eorzean Breaking Bad AU? One thing is for sure, this Smallter White is the one who knocks. He is the danger, and he’s absolutely perfect.