FIFA 22 leak reveals the apparent FUT Birthday players

FUT Birthday is set to launch on March 4 as a celebration of FUT’s first inclusion in FIFA 13 years ago. As part of the event, we’re set to get a whole host of new players added to packs, SBCs, and Objectives. Just like the last few promos in FIFA 22, it appears that the full first team has leaked ahead of its reveal.

As you would with any leak, take this one with a hefty grain of salt. That said, they do come from Twitter user FUT Sheriff, who has proven to be very reliable since bursting onto the scene earlier this year. They’ve successfully predicted both the Team of the Year Honorable Mentions team and the Future Stars squad, so it’s safe to assume their info is relatively solid. Here is the leaked first FUT Birthday squad:

Atletico Madrid ST Luis Suarez

Real Madrid CM Toni Kroos

Everton CDM Allan

Paris Saint-Germain LWB Nuno Mendes

Manchester City LW Jack Grealish

Arsenal CAM Martin Odegaard

Napoli RB Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Hoffenheim ST Ihlas Bebou

Dortmund LB Guerreiro

Levante CB Ruben Vezo

Fiorentino CDM Lucas Torreira

Frankfurt CAM Daichi Kamada

Roma ST Tammy Abraham

In addition to those players, another leaker who goes by FUTZONEFIFA on Twitter claims that Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) forward Paulo Dybala, Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, Stuttgart forward Silas, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimares, and Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir are slated to come at some point during the event. Sheriff has also leaked that Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join the event as an SBC.

This is seemingly just the start as FUT Birthday will supposedly drop new player SBCs every day of the event — that means a ton more players to help build out your squad.