Final Fantasy XVI’s ‘basic development’ already finished

Only a month after being shown off at the PS5 showcase, Final Fantasy XVI appears to have already made great strides development-wise. A careers page on developer Square Enix’s website suggests that the team is looking to expand to finish off some of the world’s details, as it claims it has “already completed basic development and scenario production.”

This comes only two weeks after Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier tweeted the game would be “coming sooner than people think.” Neither of these equates to the title being close to a finished product, with the developer going on to say it is “continuing to create large-scale resources and build boss battles” while employees work remotely due to COVID-19.

On the page, the team also asks that anyone interested in environment or cutscene production apply for a role, mentioning “there is still room for incorporating your own ideas.”

From all appearances, the first next-gen Final Fantasy will be just as focused on storytelling as past iterations and will be placed in a medieval setting. Although there is no release date, we do know it is coming to PS5 and PC – and possibly Xbox.