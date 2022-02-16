Fortnite celebrates 75 years of the NBA with All-Star Hub

The NBA is currently in the middle of its 75th season, and Fortnite is celebrating with a new creative hub. The new zone, built by collective Atlas Creative, comes alongside new and returning NBA gear in the Fortnite store.

The NBA 75 All-Star Hub has a few different areas to check out, as shown on Fortnite’s website. Basketball courts are a given, but there are also photo booths, lounge areas, and spots to check out real-world NBA highlights. The outside area, dubbed “NBA Lane,” features a voting booth where you can help pick a future emote for Fortnite. There are three to choose from, each of which is a signature celebration from an NBA all-star. You can vote up to five times a day, and voting closes at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT on February 23. Epic games will announce the winning emote on social media after that.

Completing challenges in the All-Star Hub will get you the High Hoops spray, but that’s not the only cosmetic up for grabs right now. A whole bunch of past NBA uniforms have returned to the Fortnite store alongside the new NBA 75 set. That includes 10 outfits with three styles each (for a total of 30 looks) and the NBA Beacon back bling, which can display the logo for any of the 30 NBA teams.