Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 downtime announced, update expected to be ‘larger than normal’

Fortnite is just hours away from Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, meaning players will spot the transition beginning with the downtime of its servers. Developer Epic Games has revealed the game will be going offline for a short time early this weekend and that those downloading the highly-anticipated update should prepare for a weighty file size on all platforms.

Via the Fortnite Status Twitter account, all game servers will be undergoing downtime on Sunday, September 18 at 2 AM ET. At that time, players can download the V22.00 update to be able to jump into the new season once maintenance has ended. Epic has not estimated how long the servers will be down, though seasonal updates have typically become available just a few hours after their files are released.

However, the developer has informed players that this patch will be “larger than normal for all platforms.” It did not reveal why this is, but recent teasers point out that Chapter 3 Season 4 may bring a massive overhaul to its battle royale modes. Last week, leakers unearthed advertisements for the season which showcased a peculiar goo turning objects into chrome. Epic has since followed this up with a series of tweets that’s capital letters seemingly spell “Chrome.” The thread ominously reads, “it Consumes everytHing. fRee them. but watch Out. you Might be nExt.”

v22.00 releases on Sunday, September 18 with downtime beginning at 2 AM ET. We'll provide another update when maintenance has concluded.



Please note patch sizes will be larger than normal for all platforms. pic.twitter.com/1ZxeWb2PuD — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 16, 2022 via Fortnite Status’ Twitter

Although it is not clear what role this chrome goo will play, fans already have a clue as to what skins will debut at the start of Chapter 3 Season 4. A variety of new images on platform digital marketplaces have revealed never-before-seen characters drowning in a pool of goo. This evidently includes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Gwen, a skin long-rumored to be within the upcoming Battle Pass.