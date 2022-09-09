Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 titled Paradise, allegedly features a chrome goo that ‘consumes everything’

There has been a whole lot of speculation within the Fortnite community around a strange goo that players have recently spotted on the island. Well, after a bevy of revealing leaks, it appears this goo will play a pivotal — and possibly villainous — role in the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 4. Although the game’s developer has yet to mention this substance, it has now confirmed the season’s name and release date.

Friday afternoon, Telegram user FortniteNews published what it claims to be three Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser videos that are said to be within currently scheduled tweets from Fortnite’s official account. Each video displays real life people advertising products until a liquid suddenly turns them chrome. The user then went onto share three other allegedly unpublished tweets: one featuring a “Fortnite Paradise” logo, another reading “Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all #FortniteParadise,” and the last simply stating “Consume everything.”

#FortniteParadise Video Teaser from the Fortnite News Telegram pic.twitter.com/i2IN51qpBl — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022 via iFireMonkey’s Twitter account

In response, developer Epic Games quickly published a webpage on its site that displays the leaked logo and a September 18 launch date underneath. Despite the comforting name, Paradise is not exactly shaping up to be as whimsical as current season Vibin’. For one, those visiting the new page will be greeted by nothing but spooky theme music. And, as the season will be likely run throughout October, this horrifying Chrome goo may just be the catalyst it needs to kick off the confirmed Fortnitemares Halloween event.

Players may be days away from experiencing a new season, but this isn’t stopping the battle royale from holding some last second events. Those dropping into the island will now discover the Primal Flame Bow and Dragon’s Breath shotgun have been unvaulted for the ongoing Fire with Fire Wild Week. The week even includes a set of XP-filled challenges revolving around the returning items.