Fortnite developer accidentally leaks five new abilities coming to its next update

With Fortnite’s next update set to launch in just one day, it has already been unraveled that it will feature another crossover with Dragon Ball as well as additional Oathbound story quests. Now, the title is seemingly gearing up to release new special abilties, as fans have reported seeing a teaser that sports key art of unlisted Reality Augments. According to leakers, these may point to the return of a valuable stealth item and the power to activate a rift in an instant.

Monday morning, players began to share in-game screenshots of an advertisement that dawns five never-before-seen Reality Augments, a group of powers readily available minutes into a match. Although developer Epic Games has not announced what each do, reliable dataminer iFireMonkey may have spoiled the surprise. For instance, they took to Twitter to claim one will let players rift into the sky once their shield breaks, while another named Harvester gives island visitors apples and grenades upon visiting bushes.

Meanwhile, others possibly mark the return of vaulted effects and items. The dataminer alleged that the ad’s Shadow Striker Reality Augment “has something to do with the Shadow Bomb effect,” which was previously known to make players nearly invisible. The disabled Icy Feet effect may also return, thanks to an Augment iFireMonkey has dubbed Icy Slide. Despite the leaked advertisement lacking a release date for these moves, iFireMonkey and proven dataminer ShiinaBR have both insisted players will see these in v23.30, an update expected to launch on January 31 for all supported platforms.

New Augments being added tomorrow:



Harvester – Shield Mushrooms, Apples, and Grenades drop from Bushes.

Shadow Striker – Something to do with the Shadow Bomb effect

Riftjector Seat – When you shield breaks, instantly rift.

Icy Slide – Get an icy feet effect when Sliding

Epic Games has yet to comment on the mistaken reveal, so fans may need to sit tight to see if these Augments actually appear soon. Along with the Dragon Ball crossover, the v23.30 is already confirmed to offer Fortnite Crew’s February cosmetics, including female blacksmith Sylvie and her burping dragon Back Bling. In the meantime, those within its Creative component can hop into The Kid Laroi’s Wild Dreams interactive concert to obtain everything from free Lobby Tracks to thousands of XP.