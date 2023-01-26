Fortnite Crew’s February skin is Sylvie, a hammer expert with an adorable fire-burping companion

Following the release of the exclusive Gildhart outfit earlier this month, Fortnite Crew members will now be treated to a new skin named Sylvie. It features a female in blacksmithing gear, fitting for the season’s medieval theme, and those who nab the character will even gain a swath of her dedicated cosmetics. Among these, the next Crew Pack includes a Back Bling that will apparently burp with each achievement made by its owner.

Thanks to a new Fortnite blog post, it is confirmed Sylvie will be given to all active Crew members starting on January 31 at 7 PM ET and is obtainable until the end of February. The outfit is displayed as having a sleek set of maroon apparel as well as blacksmithing goggles and gloves. Better yet, her Crew Pack comes with Smith’s Slammers, dual-wield hammers that function as a player’s Harvesting Tool.

The free goodies don’t stop there though. Sylvie is also accompanied by a reactive pet dragon Back Bling which goes by Groaker. The blog details that Crew members rocking the cosmetic will witness the creature “burp fire each time you open a chest or get an elimination,” though players are said to have the option to disable this if they desire. As cute as Groaker is, the pack also features a Groak’d weapon Wrap themed after them.

Image via Epic Games

Of course, with each month that passes, subscribers will also continue to see an additional 1,000 V-Bucks hit their accounts once their next billing date arrives. In the meantime, all players can look forward to unlocking even more goods when the interactive The Kid Laroi Creative island debuts on January 27 at 6 PM ET. The experience is revealed to feature a Wild Dreams questline that rewards its participants extra XP, The Kid Laroi Lobby Tracks, as well as a Spray and Loading Screen based on the singer.