Fortnite leak allegedly reveals Doctor Strange skin ahead of Chapter 3 Season 2

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was mostly themed after Spider-Man, it appears this next season will also revolve around one of Marvel’s Avengers. One Fortnite insider has released images of what seems to be the first-ever Doctor Strange skin — and it sounds as if the skin will debut in almost no time.

Reputable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to publish in-game shots that displayed Doctor Strange wearing his famed Cloak of Levitation while clearly being in a Fortnite lobby. Additionally, the hero may even have his own dedicated cosmetic set, as a sword Harvesting Tool and a Book of Cagliostro-themed Back Bling are also shown in one image.

Recently it was brought to my attention that an Epic Employee had accidentally leaked the upcoming Dr. Strange skin, originally I didn't want to post this as I didn't want to risk any employees being fired however now that the image is public, here is an image of it. pic.twitter.com/pBBYFTIpuw — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 19, 2022 via iFireMonkey’s Twitter account

Minutes after the leak made waves, another Fornite insider, known as ShiinaBR on Twitter, claimed that the skin is actually a part of Chapter 3 Season 2’s Battle Pass. Developer Epic Games has not revealed or confirmed any Battle Pass items for the season yet (or even the existence of the season), but this could be the first of many leaks within the next 24 hours.

Image via Joseph Strubhart’s Twitter account

In a now-deleted tweet made on Friday morning, Epic Games UI Programmer Joesph Strubhart stated that it would be “48 hours” until he changes his Twitter profile’s header image. He then concluded the not-so-subtle tweet with “#FortniteSeason2.” So, it is possible fans could see the arrival of this next season and a Doctor Strange-featured Battle Pass as soon as this Sunday.