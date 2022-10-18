Fortnite update v22.20 brings Fortnitemares, escape rooms, and so much more spooky stuff

It’s back. Fortnite’s annual Fortnitemares event has arrived with Chapter 3 Season 4, and there are too many sweet treats to cover. Let’s talk about what update v22.20 brings to the table.

According to the Fortnite blog, the highlight of Fortnitemares 2022 is DJ Lyka, who hangs out atop the Reality Tree. If you visit his show and use the Alteration Altars, you’ll be able to get the new Howler Claws power-up. This turns you into a werewolf, granting you the ability to mark enemies via scent and unleash powerful swiping attacks on the ground and in the air.

As you might expect, Fortnitemares has its own set of quests to complete too. Doing so scores you skeletal cosmetics like the Everything’s End glider, Chrome Cage back bling, and Unmaker pickaxe. Completing these quests involves unvaulted gear like the Pumpkin Launcher and Candy, both of which are perfect for Halloween. We have a full list of all the Chapter 3 Season 4 quests and rewards to help you get on the right track. The Fortnitemares event runs until November 1 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT.

Fortnitemares Escape Rooms will also be running during the same window. As explained in another blog post, you’ll have to log into the Escape Rooms website and use that in conjunction with Battle Royale or Zero Build mode to complete your tasks. You can earn more in-game bonuses for doing these, ranging from XP to a DJ Lyka-inspired wrap.

In addition to new stuff from Epic Games itself, Fortnite got a double dose of community-created content. Winning islands from the Fortnitemares Callout can be visited via Fright and Delight Row in Creative mode. Don’t forget that the Rocket League Octane Callout submissions just opened up too. Winterfest 2022 Callout submissions start just a few days after Fortnitemares wraps up.

Finally, there’s a fun (and freaky) pair of new skins in the Fortnite shop to celebrate the spooky season. Sinister Glare and Undying Sorrow were designed by community members @Dreowings and @kitsunexkitsu, respectively. The hand-headed and horned skeleton monsters are perfect additions to this year’s Fortnitemares event.