Fortnite’s next guest concert leaked, supposedly coming later this month

According to Insider Gaming, sources have told them that a new Fortnite concert collab is on the way. Said concert will apparently be in collaboration with The Kid LAROI and is scheduled to debut later in January, possibly on the 24 or 25, according to their sources. There have yet to be any further details officially announced to prove the claim.

The Kid LAROI is an Australian rapper, songwriter, and singer who gained notoriety through his friendship with American rapper Juice Wrld. His song “F*ck Love” became number one on the Australian charts, and his collaboration on the song “Stay” with Justin Bieber peaked on the Billboard Top 100 for over seven weeks. LAROI has also done songs with Miley Cyrus, Don Toliver, and Fivio Foreign. LAROI was also in a documentary about the life and death of Juice Wrld, titled Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss.

In May of 2022, The Kid LAROI teamed up with Mcdonald’s in Australia to have his own personalized meal. The meal consisted of six chicken nuggets, a cheeseburger without pickles, fries with BBQ sauce, and a frozen coke.

Fortnite has had multiple other concert events over the years featuring famous musicians such as Travis Scott and Marshmellow. Such events were not popular in gaming, if not unheard of, until this point. Travis Scott’s virtual concert gained massive notoriety for the number of people who watched it. Over 12 million players logged on to watch the first concert, and it proved once again that Fortnite was a cultural powerhouse and was still incredibly relevant in 2020.

Fortnite Chapter 4 has already seen other major crossovers, with The Hulk, Geralt from The Witcher, and Doom Slayer. The world’s most popular YouTube creator, Mr. Beast, also had a massive Fortnite event that saw players competing in challenges for a huge cash prize.