Four NFL players make illustrious ’99 Club’ in Madden 23

Over the past week, EA Sports and the Madden 23 team rolled out the ratings that have been given to NFL players for this upcoming season. While these ratings will fluctuate throughout the year, the figures released this week will be the ones seen in Madden NFL 23 come August, when the game is released worldwide. Now that the ratings release is complete, we now know which players have been given the highest honor a player can be given in Madden 23, and that is a 99 OVR player rating.

Four NFL players will begin the 2022 season as 99 OVR players, and be members of the active ’99 Club.’ Out of the four to make the cut to start this season, two of the names on this year’s list were in the 99 Club to begin Madden 22.

New Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams starred in Green Bay alongside Aaron Rodgers for years, catapulting himself to new heights. Now, Adams is headed to Vegas for 2022, but he will once again start Madden as the league’s highest-rated receiver, and a member of the 99 Club.

Additionally, Rams franchise defensive lineman Aaron Donald once again made the cut. Donald helped the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl this past February, and the man widely regarded as the best player in the league will once again start the year as a 99 OVR.

Donald is not the only defensive lineman to start Madden 22 as a 99 OVR. Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett cemented his spot as one of the league’s most feared edge players, recording 16 sacks for Cleveland in 2021. Now, the 26-year old will start the year as a 99 OVR player.

The fourth and final player to make the 99 Club is 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. The highest-rated offensive lineman has been a key part of the 49ers offensive line since joining San Francisco in 2020. Now, the veteran tackle gets the honor of being a 99 OVR player in Madden 23, as Williams gears up to protect probable 49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance for this upcoming season.

Donald is the only member of the defending Super Bowl champions to make the Madden 23 99 Club, but two other of his teammates nearly made the cut. The second highest-rated wide receiver in Madden 23, Cooper Kupp, just missed the cut. Kupp will start the year at 98 OVR, as will Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey, who made the 99 Club in Madden 22, is the highest-rated cornerback in Madden 23.