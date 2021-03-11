Loop Hero devs pull back the curtain on post-launch support

Loop Hero is an unmitigated success for developer Four Quarters. The game has already sold more than 500,000 units on Steam after only being on the market for a week. However, the dev team isn’t slowing down any time soon. They’ve revealed some of their plans for the game’s post-launch support, and it’s safe to say that fans of the games are going to be very happy.

The first set of features the team is working on are quality-of-life updates that the community has been asking for. For example, an upcoming patch should include things like “saving during expeditions, new speed settings, and a deck of traits gained from bosses,” according to the post. All of these options are undoubtedly going to make Loop Hero that much more fun to play.

Once it irons out some of the game’s needed updates, Four Quarters will be moving onto true DLC. This could include everything from new cards and music to brand new classes.

As big fans of Loop Hero, this is the news we were hoping to hear. Loop Hero already feels like a complete game, but it’s also been built in a way that feels endlessly expandable. We don’t know much about DLC just yet; however, just knowing it’s coming is welcome.