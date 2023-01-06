Genshin Impact adding replay feature, expanded PvE and PVP options to Genius Invokation TCG with version 3.4 and beyond

The Genius Invokation TCG mode is a new fun minigame for Genshin Impact players to enjoy. Genshin Impact has a ton of special side features, like fishing, daily quests, and now, a fully realized trading card game is a part of it. But HoYoverse isn’t over spending some time with the Genius Invokation game mode. In a new developer discussion, HoYoverse revealed its intentions to keep expanding the trading card game with newer and better features that fans have been requesting.

It goes without saying that HoYoverse will continue to add new cards to the game mode as time goes on. However, other more fan-requested features were also confirmed during the developer update. HoYoverse will add a new, more casual PvP mode for players to enjoy. More information will be revealed during the Version 3.4 live stream, but presumably, the game will be made a bit easier. The discussion also stated new features would come to the PvE mode as well.

This includes new challenges with NPC characters and other challenges. HoYoverse has stated that PvE is their “main focus,” so presumably, we’ll continue to get more NPC battles as the game continues. Balance changes may be tuned towards PvE combat as well, as HoYoverse is planning on continuously balancing cards through future updates.

Another special feature coming to the game mode is the ability to watch replays. Fans who had an exciting match or want to study up on their own plays will have the ability to review old matches in-game without having to record it. HoYoverse has stated this feature is already in development, although a timeframe has not been revealed yet. Fans will also get a “Duel Details Log” function which will help players keep better track of played cards, as well as optimizations for controllers in Version 3.4.