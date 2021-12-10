Genshin Impact players will get 1600 Primogems for winning Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards

Genshin Impact players, rejoice! During The Game Awards today, Genshin Impact took the prestigious prize of “Best Mobile Game” home. The game beat out other mobile games such as League of Legends: Wild Rift and Pokemon Unite.

Developer miHoYo will be gifting players tons of Primogems to celebrate and show their gratitude. All active players will receive 1600 Primogems, enough for ten free summons on a Limited Featured Banner or Limited Weapons Banner.

According to the details shared by miHoYo on Twitter, the Primogems will be distributed from December 11 to December 14. The gems will be distributed in packages of 400, so players will need to log in for four days to get all of the free rewards.

Genshin Impact has already given away 800 free Primogems to celebrate winning big at the Playstation Partner Awards. Now that Genshin Impact has won an even greater award, players will have received 2400 Primogems to date.

400 Primogems shall be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (server time) each day from December 11 to 14.

Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 7 or above can claimed these Primogems at any time before the end of Version 2.3. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 10, 2021

The arrival of these free gems aligns nicely, as a new playable character is set to arrive soon in Genshin Impact. Arataki Itto, a 5-star Geo Claymore character, is arriving as a new character and a 4-star Geo Bow character named Gorou.