Genshin Impact PS5 upgrade coming later this spring, includes 4K, DualSense support

Since Genshin Impact’s debut last September, fans have heavily speculated whether it would ever come to next-gen platforms. Developer MiHoYo hinted at a possible port for some time since, but now it has officially announced it will launch the RPG’s PS5 upgrade before the summer.

Unfortunately, a specific release date isn’t in the cards quite yet, but MiHoYo revealed in a recent blog post the PS5 version is at least “coming soon.” When it does arrive, this enhanced variant will include 4K visuals, faster loading times, and DualSense support, but it is still unknown if this means it will feature both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

In a press release, the Chinese developer claims this upgrade influences it to “incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future.” Although it didn’t specify exactly what these concepts are, MiHoYo did confirm that the PS5 version will allow for cross-save support for those currently making progress on PS4.

Genshin Impact comes to PlayStation 5 with enhanced visuals, fast loading, and DualSense controller support.



Face (and wield) the elements of Teyvat this Spring. pic.twitter.com/y9QQGID8Js — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 31, 2021

Genshin fans have already been treated to some other great news earlier in the week with leaks detailing its incoming 1.5 update. Aside from content, MiHoYo has unsurprisingly reached one of the wildest milestones in terms of sales, with its free-to-play title being the fastest mobile game to net over $1 billion.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.