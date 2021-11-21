Genshin Impact’s Albedo and Eula banners may share the same 4 Star characters

Genshin Impact 2.3 will introduce the idea of a double banner to the game. Re-run banners for both Eula and Albedo will be active at the same time. Now it seems that both 5 Star characters will share the same pool of 4 Star characters.

According to information that appeared on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, Bennett, Noelle, and Rosaria will appear on both banners. This is the first time that a double banner will appear in the game, and it makes sense to give players the same 4 Star pool so that the only consideration for rolling is which 5 Star character you want.

Genshin Impact 2.3 will be arriving on November 24 and is bringing plenty of new content for players to get to grips with. A new event will center around Albedo and Dragonspine again, and there will also be some new Artifacts on the way, including a new set for Geo users and another for healers. The Husk of Opulent Dreams boosts defense and Geo damage, while the Divine Chorus boosts healing bonus and will provide additional burst damage based on how much healing you do.

Finally, it has been hinted that a new animal capture system will be added to the game. Players will be able to get a new device that allows them to catch wildlife that they can place in the Serenitea Pot.