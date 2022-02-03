Ghostwire: Tokyo’s first deep dive gameplay shows off dangerous supernatural threats and slick ethereal powers

During today’s PlayStation Showcase for Ghostwire: Tokyo, we got a glimpse at the first-person action-adventure with protagonist Akito and the spirit working with him to cut through the mysterious fog invading Tokyo. With all citizens having vanished from the city and supernatural forces standing in their wake, the gameplay trailer showed off many of the powers Akito and the spirit have at their disposal and how they can be creatively used to overpower these dangerous spirits.

The trailer gave us a brief look at our protagonist, Akito, and the spirit inhabiting his body, KK. We don’t learn too much about how KK manifested in Akito, but without it, Akito doesn’t have long to live, likely because of the fog filling the city. Luckily, KK has many ethereal powers focused on three elements: wind, fire, and water.

Players will upgrade these abilities based on their gameplay preferences as they progress through the game, assisting captured spirits. The wire Akito and KK use come into play, capable of unleashing stealth takedowns against enemies or zipping around Tokyo with the assistance of Yokai.

The powers Akito uses vary depending on what element he’s using. The wind is a more focused attack, fire is much more devastating and explosive, and water causes more area damage to multiple opponents. We also caught a glimpse of some of the stealth tactics Akito will use with a bow and sneaking up on the spirits before they know he’s there.

We also see Akito cleansing a Torii gate scattered throughout the city during the gameplay trailer. These will be critical in cleaning up the city to clear the fog and learn where it came from in the first place.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will release on the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25. If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition, you can receive early access and jump into the game on March 22.