Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League are getting exclusive new looks at DC FanDome

WB Games is preparing an onslaught of superhero gaming news this October, as Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be receiving news updates over the DC FanDome livestream event.

Streaming on October 16, DC FanDome will be showing “exclusive new looks” at the two highly anticipated games during the DC FanDome digital event. Industry presenter Geoff Keighley has shared the news on Twitter and has also iterated that there will be a “brand new trailer” for the upcoming movie The Batman starring Twilight star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

No other details have been shared on what exactly we’ll see from Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

WB Games Montreal will be presenting its co-op take on the Gotham Knights: Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood, who team up to save a Gotham without Batman. It is currently slated for a 2022 release and since the prior DC FanDome showed off gameplay, we should expect the game to come out before Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is also releasing in 2022, but as we’ve only seen a CG trailer for the game, it could be pushed back to 2023. So far, we know that the game will be releasing on current-gen systems only — the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There is currently no word on if a PS4 or Xbox One release is being planned, but if the game is as graphically intensive as we’re expecting, it’s highly unlikely.

Both games will likely be live service-based as Warner Bros has shown a clear interest in introducing that model into their upcoming titles. In a recent job listing, the company said it is looking for “well-known franchises on all platforms (console, digital, and mobile) with a heavy focus on live service.”