GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have passed 150 and 38 million units sold respectively

Rockstar Games has revealed that GTA 5 has surpassed 150 million units sold, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up to 38 million units sold worldwide. This data comes as part of Take-Two Interactive’s financial results for the first quarter.

According to the NPD Group, GTA 5’s 150 million units sold have generated $1 billion in revenue at retail faster than any other entertainment launch in history. It’s also the best-selling game in US history, both in units sold and in dollar sales. In addition, the Grand Theft Auto franchise as a whole has now passed a whopping 350 million units sold worldwide.

In addition to this data on GTA 5, we also now know that Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best-selling game in the franchise, with 38 million units sold out of a total of 60 million across both games. In fact, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the second best-selling game in the US in the past three years based on dollar sales.

Unfortunately, there’s no data on how well the standalone version of Red Dead Online has sold, but Take-Two revealed in its financial report that the player base is up by 18 percent on the same period two years ago. The game launched last December at a discounted price to attract more players to the online world. On the other hand, GTA Online has had more than 40 updates to date, with the Los Santos Tuners being the most recent and has a similar current-gen standalone release slated for November 11.