GTA Vice City Online domain hints at iconic 80s’ Florida location returning soon

A Reddit user has discovered that Take-Two Interactive has recently updated the web domain for GTA VI and owns a GTA Vice City Online domain that has just been renewed for some reason.

Of course, the first thing that came to fans’ minds is that there will be a correlation between Vice City and GTA VI, which might have already found its location.

Vice City is the core location of the beloved GTA Vice City, set in the shiny 80s, and the community has long clamored for a return of that city as part of a new chapter, so it’s not surprising seeing Take-Two and Rockstar Games caring about that particular setting.

However, this doesn’t mean that GTA VI is about to travel to Vice City anytime soon, not necessarily, at least.

While it’s still possible to see that happen, a more natural connection would be that the city might be part of the GTA Online update coming this Holiday season.

With GTA V releasing to PS5 and Xbox Series X, Rockstar Games is working on the most significant GTA Online update ever, and that could include a brand new location for players to move around with friends and accept missions. That location could seemingly be Vice City.

We’ve already started to hear about GTA VI, with rumors pointing out multiple versions where it has just begun the development process or it is already deep in that path and could release soon.

What’s sure is that, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Rockstar Games might have been forced to work on a smaller game compared to Red Dead Redemption 2 to have it released much sooner than anticipated.

That could be one of the reasons why several senior leaders of the development team, most recently including Lazlow Jones and previously the co-founder Sam Houser, have left it abruptly.