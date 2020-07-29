Halo Infinite dev hints at changes following fans’ disappointment

Halo Infinite disappointing debut has been a trending topic on the Internet for a week or so, and that is seemingly going to have an impact on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC first-person shooter title.

Dan Chosich, narrative experience director, has shared a reply to the tweet of a fan asking for answers after such a long silence on the game followed by a lackluster debut.

Graphics have not impressed supporters or newcomers, even though the game has now been turned into a semi-open world similar to what happened with Gears 5.

According to Chosich, 343 Industries is taking note of the feedback as players’ voice is currently being heard.

I’ve been in your shoes. I know what it's like to have expectations built + feel let down. I want you to know your voice matters + is heard. You're not falling on deaf ears. I always want to live up to the legacy that Bungie pioneered. I personally care a lot about honoring that. — Dan Chosich (@DanChosich) July 25, 2020

“I’ve been in your shoes. I know what it’s like to have expectations built + feel let down,” Chosich told the fan.

“I want you to know your voice matters + is heard,” he added. “You’re not falling on deaf ears. I always want to live up to the legacy that Bungie pioneered. I personally care a lot about honoring that.”

343 Industries has already reintroduced split-screen throughout the story campaign, based on feedback, even though it will be limited to up to 2 players. This suggests changes are going to follow after fans’ disappointment and that Halo Infinite could feature big improvements in time for launch.

The game doesn’t have a release date yet but is expected to release alongside Xbox Series X during the holiday season. The launch date has always been in doubt because of COVID-19, and Microsoft has already said that, should it be delayed, Xbox Series X’s launch plans wouldn’t consequently change.

We don’t have clues about these improvements requiring more time than expected, but it looks like a delay is not out of the cards.