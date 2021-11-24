Halo Infinite features a Sesame Street easter egg

Halo Infinite appears to be jam-packed with easter eggs. Since its multiplayer release on November 15, players have discovered a wide range of secrets, including references to the popular web series Red vs. Blue. Another easter egg has been uncovered, and this time it features Sesame Street character Oscar the Grouch.

The reference to the well-known childrens’ TV show was discovered by Youtuber xGarbett, who came across it on the multiplayer map Streets. Fittingly, to find a mention of the garbage dwelling muppet, you will have to ping a trash can. Once you have pinged the trash in question, you will be greeted with the text “Oscar’s House.” However, it appears that not all trash cans are home to Oscar, as even the one right next door is labeled “Plaza.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the end, it seems we’re only scratching the surface with Halo Infinite’s easter eggs. Last week, it was discovered that the fourth mission of the campaign has a special surprise for fans of Craig, the internet’s favorite Halo meme. Therefore, it’s likely only a matter of time before more hidden references and secrets are stumbled upon throughout Halo Infinite’s multiplayer and campaign.