Hearthstone Fractured in Alterac Valley Onyxia mini-set coming February 15 with 35 new cards

A mini-set of 35 new cards is coming to the Fractured in Alterac Valley Hearthstone expansion on February 15. These cards will be available in normal Alterac Valley packs, or the entire 66-card mini set can be purchased using 2000 in-game gold, or $14.99. The option to buy an all-golden set is also available for $69.99.

The new set contains 4 legendary cards, 1 epic card, 14 rare cards, and 16 common cards. These will be revealed over the next few days on the Hearthstone twitter account. You can also visit the card library to see them all once the reveals conclude.

The min-set isn’t the only thing coming on February 15. Patch 22.4 will also go live on this day, bringing updates to Battlegrounds, Mercenaries, Duels, and Arenas. Three new heroes – Varden Dawngrasp, Rokara, and Onyxia – will also be added as early access for players with Battleground Perks. These heroes formally release on March 1.

Other additions include Battleground Finisher animations added to the shop, as well as a new limited time mercenary event where players must complete a chain of 10 exciting tasks to receive an epic Chi-Ji mercenary card. Players will have until March 9 to complete all 10 tasks.

These are the official patch notes:

Diamond Vanndar is On His Way!

After a hard-fought battle, the Alliance claimed victory in the Battle for Alterac Valley! To commemorate their victory, all players will receive a free Diamond copy of Vanndar Stormpike upon login. Remember, even though the battle for Alterac Valley is over, you still have until the end of the Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion cycle to complete your personal event quest chain.

Battlegrounds Updates

NEW HEROESVarden Dawngrasp

Twice as Nice Passive. After Bob’s Tavern is Refreshed, copy and Freeze one of his minions.



Rokara

Glory of Combat Passive. After a friendly minion kills an enemy, give it +1 Attack permanently.



Onyxia

Broodmother Passive. Avenge (4): Summon a 2/1 Whelp. It attacks immediately.



Players with Battlegrounds Perks will have early access to the three new Heroes before they are formally released on March 1.

HERO POOL UPDATE

Kael’thas, Silas Darkmoon, and Chenvaala have been returned to the Hero Pool.

BUDDY UPDATESnow Elemental (Chenvaala’s Buddy)

Old: [Tavern Tier 2] → New: [Tavern Tier 3]

NEW BUDDIESVarden’s Aquarrior (Varden Dawngrasp’s Buddy)

[Tier 2, Elemental] 3 Attack, 5 Health. “Twice as Nice” also gives the copy stats equal to your Tavern Tier.

Icesnarl the Mighty (Rokara’s Buddy)

[Tier 4, Beast] 5 Attack, 2 Health. After a friendly minion kills an enemy, gain +1 Health permanently.

Many Whelps (Onyxia’s Buddy)

[Tier 2, Dragon] 4 Attack, 2 Health. Whenever you summon a Whelp, gain +2/+2 permanently.

NEW SHOP ITEMS (COSMETIC)

Bob is back with another way to add flair and personalization to the Tavern: Battlegrounds Finishers! Battlegrounds Finishers are animations that replace the default Attack animation whenever your Hero wins a round of combat.* Bob’s first Finisher, Astral Impact, is a two-stage Finisher. That means that it shows a special animation whenever your Hero wins a round and then an even bigger animation when you deal 15 or more damage to your enemy! Keep a look out for more cool Battlegrounds Finishers in the future.

In addition to the first-ever Finisher, Bob’s also bringing two new Battlegrounds Boards to choose from. On February 14, at 1 p.m. Pacific, join ninaisnoob on her YouTube channel for interviews with Cosmetics Production Lead Alicia Cornelia and Features Lead Chadd Nervig about Battlegrounds Finishers and the new boards! The Jade Gardens Battlegrounds Board, pictured above, will be available as soon as the patch launches. All other new Battlegrounds cosmetics, including the Astral Impact Finisher and the Cosmic Study Battlegrounds Board below, will become available starting on February 22.

* Battlegrounds Finishers are equipped globally, so any Hero you use will use your equipped Finisher whenever you win a round of combat. Both players will be able to see the winning player’s Finisher at the end of any round of combat.

Mercenaries Updates

Image via Blizzard

NEW LIMITED TIME EVENT

Starting on February 22, Mercenaries will be hosting its first-ever limited time event! Complete a chain of 10 exciting event Tasks to harness the power of Chi-Ji, and strengthen all the August Celestials. Two new Tasks will be available on each of the first 5 days of the event, but you have until March 8 to complete all 10 Tasks. Complete all 10 Tasks to earn the Chi-Ji Epic Mercenary Card, a Chi-Ji Mercenary Portrait, and over 1000 total Mercenary Coins for the new Mercenaries! As you prepare for this event to begin, make your way through all the Alterac Valley Bounties and take special care to strengthen your Beasts and Dragons, which will be essential for some of these Tasks.

NEW MERCENARIES

Long’xin (Legendary Caster)

Dragon

6/86 Maxed Stats

Abilities: Celestial Breath 5 (Arcane): (Speed 7) Deal 19 damage to an enemy. Any excess damage continues right or left. Starfire Blessing 5 (Arcane): (Speed 2, Cooldown 1) For two turns, gain +3 Arcane Damage and “After this Merc is damaged, deal 14 damage to a random enemy.” Among the Stars 5 (Arcane): (Speed 1, Cooldown 1) Give an ally +13 Health and swap places with it. Enemy abilities targeting the Mercs swap targets (if possible).

Equipment: Bottle of Infinite Stars 4: Among the Stars gives +4 more Health and also grants Health to your Dragons. Kun-Lai Crystal 4: Among the Stars starts off Cooldown. Passive: +8 Nature Resistance. Band of Bursting Novas 4: Battlecry: Gain +3 Arcane Damage for each of your Beasts and Dragons that has died this game.



Xuen (Epic Fighter)

Beast

9/76 Maxed Stats

Abilities: Equalizing Stike 5: (Speed 7) Choose an enemy. Set this Merc’s Attack to 5 higher than the target and Attack them. Pounce 5: (Speed 4) Borrow 5 Attack from all friendly characters for 2 turns. Attack an enemy. Tiger Lightning 5 (Nature): Deal this Merc’s Attack damage to a random enemy. Deathblow: Gain +5 Attack and repeat this.

Equipment: Spear of Xuen 4: Equalizing Stike sets this Merc’s Attack to an addition 4 higher than the target. Celestial Chestplate 4: Pounce also steals 5 Attack from a random enemy. Charged Gauntlets 4: Tiger Lightning gives an additional +4 Attack.



Niuzao (Rare Protector)

Beast

10/80 Maxed Stats

Abilities: Headbutt 5: (Speed 7) Attack an enemy. If it has higher Attack than this Merc, deal 16 damage to it instead. Bullish Fortitude 5: (Speed 2, Cooldown 1) Gain Taunt and your other characters take 5 less damage for 2 turns. Blessing of the Ox 5 (Arcane): (Speed 3, Cooldown 1) Each time a friendly character is damaged this turn, give them Divine Shield.

Equipment: Bullish Belt 4: Bullish Fortitude reduces damage taken by 5 more, but has +1 Cooldown. Helm of Niuzao 4: Passive: -2/+16. After an enemy Attack this Merc, deal 5 damage to them. Talisman of the Ox 4: Passive: After a friendly character loses Divine Shield, this Merc gains +6 Health.



Yu’lon (Rare Protector)

Dragon

8/85 Maxed Stats

Abilities: Jade Gust 5 (Nature): (Speed 10) Deal 20 damage to an enemy. If they Attacked this turn, deal 40 damage instead. Jadeflame Buffet 5 (Fire): (Speed 1, Cooldown 1) Block Taunt and Stealth on all other characters for 2 turns. Give your characters +10 Health. [Updated] Enveloping Mist 5 (Nature): (Speed 2, Cooldown 1) Gain Taunt this turn and +3 Nature Damage. Repeat for each other friendly Dragon.

Equipment: Jadefire Spear 4: Jadeflame Buffet gives an additional +5 Health. Serpent Pendant 4: Enveloping Mist gives an additional +3 Nature Damage. Pearl of Yu’lon 4: Passive: Your other Dragons take 4 less damage.



Chi-Ji (Epic Caster)

Beast

7/79 Maxed Stats

Abilities: Blazing Song 5 (Fire): (Speed 3) Deal 10 damage to an enemy. Gain +3 Heal Power. Inspiring Song 5 (Fire): (Speed 4) Restore 10 Health to all friendly characters. Firestorm 5 (Fire): (Speed 5, Cooldown 1) Deal 5 damage to all enemies, and restore 5 Health to all allies. (Increased by Healing Power.)

Equipment: Blazing Band 4: Blazing Song deals 4 more damage and gives an additional +2 Heal Power. Staff of Chi-Ji 4: Inspiring Song restores 10 more Health. Flameheart Crystal 4: Passive: After a friendly Beast is healed, give them +5 Health.



Long’xin, Xuen, Niuzao, and Yu-lon will all be available through all normal ways of acquiring a Mercenary, starting on February 15. Chi-Ji will be earned exclusively through the Chi-Ji event until it is made available through the normal means of acquiring Mercenaries in the next major patch after the event is over.

NEW BOUNTIES

Six new Bounties will also be added to the Alterac Valley Zone:

Rotimer

Ichman

Balinda Stonehearth

Ivus

Vanndar Stormpike

Kazakus

The Vanndar Stormpike and Kazakus Bounties will be added to the game after the conclusion of the Chi-Ji event. All other Bounties will be added on February 15, with the launch of the patch.

Duels Update

Infinite Arcane has been increased from 5 Mana to 7 Mana.

Arena Rotation

When Patch 22.4 launches on February 15, ongoing Arena runs will end and a new Arena season will begin. The eligible card sets will rotate so that the following sets will make up the Arena card pool:

Book of Mercenaries—Bru’kan

The shaman Bru’kan of the Darkspear clan has done his best to prepare the young Horde mercenaries for the battle ahead, but now the moment has come. The shattered naaru has reformed and its power has resurrected the vengeful warlock Tamsin Roame as a lich! Can Bru’kan tap into the elemental energies of Alterac Valley and summon Lokholar the Ice Lord to end the war and stop Tamsin? Find out when Book of Mercenaries Bru’kan launches on February 15. Defeating all 8 bosses in this linear adventure will award 1 Shaman pack, containing only Shaman cards from Standard.

Bug Fixes & Game Improvements