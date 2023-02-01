Hogwarts Legacy’s official launch trailer dives deep into your upcoming magical journey

The wizarding world has been a buzz with information about your upcoming journey into the world of witches and wizards. You, being a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, are about to go on an adventure that will change your life. You’ll learn plenty of spells, fight dangerous foes, and even befriend a few fantastic beasts along the way. With a little over a week to go until the release of the game, the devs have released the official launch trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, which showcases a ton of different game elements you can expect to encounter.

Hogwarts Legacy will take you back to the 1800s when your character enrolls in the School for Witchcraft and Wizardry as a fifth year. There have been tons of spells that have been showcased since the game’s announcement with even more being shown in action in the latest trailer from your character pulling books out of other students’ hands to teachers using Wingardium Leviosa to make students levitate. There is even a shot of a character using the Reparo spell to fix a broken bridge leading to some ruins of an old building.

Your character has a “rare ability to see whispers of ancient magic,” leading to you discovering an “ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.” The trailer showcases plenty of exciting battles that you are sure to experience on your journey from battling trolls to groups of dark wizards. It even shows off some thrilling parts of the adventure such as riding your broom through what appears to be the Dark Forest and escaping a horde of goblins in a dark cave.

Since the game releases relatively soon, those who are planning on playing on PC should make sure that their PC meets the recommended specs so you don’t have any issues casting spells.