All known spells you can cast in Hogwarts Legacy

As you might expect from a game set in the Wizarding World, Hogwarts Legacy will allow your student to cast many different kinds of spells to do the things they need. From combat to puzzle-solving, you will need to use a wide range of spells to see everything Hogwarts has to offer you. Here are all of the spells that you can use in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: We saw some other spells in Hogwarts Legacy’s first gameplay trailer, but we didn’t get a name for all of them. If there are any missing spells you know of, please email [email protected]