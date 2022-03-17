All known spells you can cast in Hogwarts Legacy

“Are you sure that’s a real spell? Well, it’s not very good, is it?”

As you might expect from a game set in the Wizarding World, Hogwarts Legacy will allow your student to cast many different kinds of spells to do the things they need. From combat to puzzle-solving, you will need to use a wide range of spells to see everything Hogwarts has to offer you. Here are all of the spells that you can use in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: We saw some other spells in Hogwarts Legacy’s first gameplay trailer, but we didn’t get a name for all of them. If there are any missing spells you know of, please email [email protected]

  • Accio – Summoning spell. The object you are manipulating will come towards you when you cast it.
  • Avada Kedavra – The killing curse appears in combat sections, although we are not sure what kind of limits may be put on it as of this writing.
  • Descendo – Slams an object or enemy on the ground.
  • Diffindo – Used to cut or tear an object apart.
  • Disillusionment Charm – This spell will completely cloak you in any environment.
  • Expelliarmus – Knocks whatever an enemy is holding out of their hands.
  • Incendio – Creates or ignites an item on fire.
  • Lumos – Emits light from the tip of your wand. This is obviously used to light up dark corridors and can make Devil’s Snare creep away.
  • Petrificus Totalus – Temporarily makes the victim’s body completely bind up.
  • Protego – The shield charm, a spell that will come in quite handy with all of the combat you will be dealing with in the game. It deflects spells and weapons thrown at you.
  • Reparo – This spell repairs broken objects. We see it used to fully reconstruct a collapsed bridge in the gameplay trailer.
  • Stupefy – Stuns enemies.
  • Wingardium Leviosa – We heard it shortened to “Leviosa” in the trailer, but this charm makes things float.

