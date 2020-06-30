How to Sell Cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (And Make Easy Money)

If you want to participate in some activities in Grand Theft Auto Online, you’re gonna need some cash. A quick and simple way to earn cash is to sell stolen cars. It’s a simple process that can be very rewarding if done in rapid succession. Here’s how to get your money up fast.

Steal a car

The first thing you will need to do is find a car and steal it. Simply run up the door of the car and interact with it to get in. If someone is already driving it, you will pull them out on the ground. That’s easy enough, right?

Certain cars fetch more money than others, while others cannot be resold at all. We will run through a list of vehicles that we would recommend you steal and how much you can get for them.

Vapid Peyote $12940 Albany Buccaneers $9750 Lampadati Felon GT $9500 Declasse Tornado $9040 Lampadati Felon $9000 Gallivanter Baller (Modern and Classic) $9000 Obey Rocoto $8500 Canis Mesa $8500 Ocelot F620 $8000 Benefactor Schwartzer $8000 Ubermacht Oracle $8000 Albany Cavalcade (Modern) $7000 Benefactor Dubsta $7000 Albany Cavalcade (Classic) $7000

Some cars are “too hot,” though, and they can’t be sold at all. Performance sports cars like an Annis Elegy RH8 or Benefactor Feltzer won’t get you anything. Remember, the important thing is to steal and sell cars quickly. There is no point in spending hours searching for a certain type of car. It is better to steal and sell five cheaper cars that hunt down a single expensive one.

Go to Los Santos Customs

Once you’ve picked out a car you want to sell, head over to your closest Los Santos Customs. They’re marked on the map with a spray can icon, and there are two main ones in GTAV Online. One is in Los Santos itself, and another is in Harmony.

Sell!

Scroll down on the list of options once you’re inside Los Santos Customs, and sell the vehicle. A confirmation screen will follow, showing you the price that you’ll receive for the vehicle. Keep in mind it will be lower if the car has taken a ton of damage, so you want to get it back to the shop in the best possible condition to maximize your profits.